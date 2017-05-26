AP Radio AP Radio News:

May 26, 1:41 PM EDT

Judge tosses suit against NFL over cheerleader wages


Special Section
Complete NFL Coverage
Multimedia
2009 NFL Season Tracker
Michael Vick Timeline
NFL Draft 2009
Top AP Sports Photos for the Week
Documents
Michael Vick financial disclosure statement (PDF)
Vince Young police report (PDF)
Matt Jones Arrest Report (PDF)
Pacman Jones Extortion Document (PDF)
Sean Taylor Autopsy Report (PDF)
Letters from Michael Vick and his supporters to judge (PDF)
State charges against Vick (PDF)
Michael Vick plea agreement (PDF)
Summary of facts in Michael Vick case (PDF)
Court document outlining alleged dogfighting operation at Vick's property
NFL News
Vikings coach says if he has to coach with 1 eye, he will

Humble Arizona RB on top of list of future merchandise sales

NFL cuts OT from 15 minutes to 10, citing player safety

Top dollar: Browns sign Myles Garrett, 1st overall pick

Battery complaint dropped against Browns draftee Brantley
Multimedia
Timeline that looks at Michael Vick's dogfighting case and his reinstatement
PDF copy of Michael Vick's plea agreement
PDF copy of court documents on Michael Vick's plans to enter a plea

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- A federal judge says a lawsuit accusing the NFL and team owners of conspiring to suppress wages for cheerleaders lacks evidence to support that claim.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup dismissed the lawsuit by a former San Francisco 49ers cheerleader. The suit sought class action status on behalf of all NFL cheerleaders.

Alsup's order - issued on Thursday - said the lawsuit fails to provide the details of "who did what, to whom..., where, and when" to support its claim of an NFL conspiracy over cheerleader wages.

An email to an attorney for the 49ers cheerleader, Drexel Bradshaw, was not immediately returned. The cheerleader was only identified in the suit as "Kelsey K."

Alsup gave her an opportunity to amend the lawsuit and refile it by June 15.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.