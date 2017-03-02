INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The Latest from the NFL's annual scouting combine (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Take it from someone who's done it, John Elway predicts John Lynch will go from superstar on the playing field to successful front office man.

Maybe it's the Stanford smarts.

Said Elway: "John's a very bright guy. He knows football and ultimately that's what that position is about. He's got a lot to learn administratively and the rules that go along with that but John's smart to know what he doesn't know."

Once Lynch gets familiar with the ins and outs of his new job as 49ers general manager, Elway thinks Lynch will "do very, very well."

Elway also endorsed Adam Peters, the 49ers' new vice president of player personnel who was plucked from the Broncos' personnel department. Elway called Peters a "hard worker and a great talent evaluator" whom he didn't want to lose but was glad to see get this opportunity alongside Lynch.

12:10 p.m.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn has sifted through the wreckage of his team's Super Bowl collapse, and found some good in it.

He thinks the monumental loss to New England, in which Atlanta blew a 25-point lead, can serve as an inspiration for the Falcons to come back even stronger next season.

Historically, that hasn't happened.

It's been 45 years since the Dallas Cowboys first went from Super Bowl loser to champion. The Miami Dolphins did it the next season, too. No other team has successfully done it.

In fact, the last time a runner-up played in the next Super Bowl was when Buffalo endured the last of its record-breaking four consecutive losses in January 1994.

