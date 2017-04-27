PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The Latest on the first round of the NFL draft (all times local):

8:21 p.m.

The Chicago Bears surprised the NFL by trading up to pick North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 pick.

There was some thought they might wait a round or two to take a QB. Instead, the Bears jumped at the chance to take Trubisky even though they signed Mike Glennon after cutting Jay Cutler.

The 6-foot-2, 222-pound Trubisky ranked fifth in the country with a 68.0 completion percentage, threw 30 touchdowns against just six picks, and averaged 288 passing yards per game.

The Bears gave the San Francisco 49ers the No. 3 pick and a pick next year.

The Cleveland Browns started the draft selecting Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett.

8:10 p.m.

No surprise at the top of the NFL draft: Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett was the first choice by the Cleveland Browns.

Coming off a 1-15 season, the Browns need help everywhere. They began filling holes Thursday night by grabbing Garrett, a junior and All-American with dynamic passing rushing skills, probably the best of any player in this draft. While Garrett was bothered by some injuries last season, at times he was unblockable in the tough SEC.

Garrett is the first Aggie selected No. 1 overall.

7 p.m.

The NFL draft will begin in about an hour in Philadelphia.

The Cleveland Browns hold the first pick yet again after finishing just 1-15 last season. Though Cleveland could use help at quarterback, the Browns could also help their defense by taking Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, thought by many to be the most talented overall player in the draft.

Cleveland will be followed by San Francisco, Chicago and Jacksonville.

The first round could see a slew of players from the nation's top college programs get selected. From smaller schools, Temple's Haason Reddick and Western Michigan's Corey Davis are projected to be picked among the first 15 selections.

