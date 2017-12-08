NEW YORK (AP) -- Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters has been fined $24,309 by the NFL for throwing a penalty flag into the stands against the New York Jets.

Peters was also suspended one game by Chiefs coach Andy Reid for his antics last Sunday in the 38-31 loss.

During the Jets' go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs were called for three penalties to prolong the possession. The last of which frustrated Peters to the point he picked up one of the flags and tossed it into the seats at MetLife Stadium. Peters was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct, and headed straight to the locker room thinking he had been ejected.

He wasn't, though, and quickly re-emerged from the locker room without socks on. He ran back onto the Chiefs' sideline to watch as Kansas City's last-ditch comeback attempt fall short.

