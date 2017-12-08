Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 8, 6:00 PM EST

Chiefs' Peters fined $24,309 for penalty flag toss

AP Photo
AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

Special Section
Complete NFL Coverage
Multimedia
2009 NFL Season Tracker
Michael Vick Timeline
NFL Draft 2009
Top AP Sports Photos for the Week
Documents
Michael Vick financial disclosure statement (PDF)
Vince Young police report (PDF)
Matt Jones Arrest Report (PDF)
Pacman Jones Extortion Document (PDF)
Sean Taylor Autopsy Report (PDF)
Letters from Michael Vick and his supporters to judge (PDF)
State charges against Vick (PDF)
Michael Vick plea agreement (PDF)
Summary of facts in Michael Vick case (PDF)
Court document outlining alleged dogfighting operation at Vick's property
NFL News
Chiefs' Peters fined $24,309 for penalty flag toss

Browns owner says finding quarterback is top job for new GM

Tennessee's Brett Kern voted NFL's top punter in AP rankings

Ugly times in NFL: Brawls, dirty hits, malicious moves

Falcons' Deion Jones saves his best for the Saints
Multimedia
Timeline that looks at Michael Vick's dogfighting case and his reinstatement
PDF copy of Michael Vick's plea agreement
PDF copy of court documents on Michael Vick's plans to enter a plea

NEW YORK (AP) -- Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters has been fined $24,309 by the NFL for throwing a penalty flag into the stands against the New York Jets.

Peters was also suspended one game by Chiefs coach Andy Reid for his antics last Sunday in the 38-31 loss.

During the Jets' go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs were called for three penalties to prolong the possession. The last of which frustrated Peters to the point he picked up one of the flags and tossed it into the seats at MetLife Stadium. Peters was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct, and headed straight to the locker room thinking he had been ejected.

He wasn't, though, and quickly re-emerged from the locker room without socks on. He ran back onto the Chiefs' sideline to watch as Kansas City's last-ditch comeback attempt fall short.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.