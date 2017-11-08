NEW YORK (AP) -- A person with knowledge of the situation says Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has threatened to sue the NFL over a proposed contract extension for Commissioner Roger Goodell, a dispute sparked by star running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence.

Jones told the six owners on the compensation committee he had hired high-profile attorney David Boies and was prepared to sue if the group voted to extend Goodell's deal, the person tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because no one has been authorized to reveal details.

Jones also has expressed disapproval with the structure and compensation in the contract extension, another person familiar with the proposed lawsuit says. That person also spoke on condition of anonymity for the same reason.

The actions of Jones were first reported by The New York Times.

All 32 owners voted in May to extend Goodell's contract and authorized the compensation committee to work out the details. Goodell suspended Elliott in August after a yearlong NFL investigation. Prosecutors in Ohio declined to pursue the domestic violence case.

While not on the compensation committee Jones has expressed frustration over the NFL's pursuit of criminal matters with its own investigators.

AP Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon contributed.

