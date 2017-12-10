It was a rough day for NFL starting quarterbacks on Sunday.

Philadelphia's Carson Wentz, Houston's Tom Savage, the Jets' Josh McCown and Buffalo's Nathan Peterman each left their respective games with injuries.

The most serious appears to be Wentz.

Two sources familiar with the injury tell The Associated Press that doctors believe Wentz has torn his left anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the rest of the season and playoffs.

Wentz needs an MRI to confirm the severity of the injury. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to release the information.

Wentz was hurt late in the third quarter of Philadelphia's 43-35 comeback win at the Los Angeles Rams. Backup Nick Foles rallied the Eagles to a win that secured the NFC East title.

In Houston, Savage was cleared to re-enter the game against the San Francisco 49ers for one series after sustaining a concussion.

Savage was injured with about nine minutes remaining in the second quarter of Houston's 26-16 loss when he was driven to the ground on a hit by Elvis Dumervil. Replays showed Savage looking dazed after his head hit the ground with both of his arms shaking and lifted upward.

He was taken to the medical tent where he stayed for less than three minutes before returning to the bench and going back in for the next series. He threw two incompletions on that drive, and Houston's team doctor approached him after he returned to the sideline after that possession.

Coach Bill O'Brien said he was evaluated for a concussion after the hit and cleared to return, but that he was evaluated again after he returned because "because of what they saw," without providing details of what that was.

In snowy Buffalo, Peterman went 5 of 10 for 57 yards before being sidelined by a head injury late in the third quarter against Indianapolis. Peterman had started in place of Tyrod Taylor, who was sidelined by a bruised left knee in a 23-3 loss to New England last weekend.

And McCown left the game against Denver twice because of hard hits, including a clean shot by Shane Ray in the third quarter that left McCown with a broken left hand.

McCown finished 6 of 12 for 46 yards.

Also for the Jets, running back Elijah McGuire (ankle) and long snapper Thomas Hennessy (head) were knocked out of the game in the first half.

The Broncos lost starting safety Justin Simmons to an ankle injury in the first quarter. Inside linebacker Todd Davis was evaluated for a possible concussion in the fourth quarter, and safety Jamal Carter (left shoulder) also was knocked from the game.

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner left against Jacksonville in the third quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return. Fellow linebacker K.J. Wright (concussion) left the field late in the third quarter.

Jaguars running back Corey Grant injured his right shoulder while fumbling a kickoff. Tight end Marcedes Lewis jammed a finger on his left hand. Wide receiver Larry Pinkard left in the second quarter while being evaluated for a concussion and was ruled out at halftime.

Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper left in the second quarter against Kansas City with a right leg injury when he was blocking downfield on a run by DeAndre Washington and a defender rolled into the back of him.

Defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (ankle) left early in the second quarter and tight end Clive Walford went down in the fourth period.

Washington kick returner Byron Marshall's leg buckled underneath him while he moved to field a kickoff in the first quarter against the Chargers. He injured his hamstring and didn't return. Linebacker Zach Brown injured his foot in the second half and linebacker Chris Carter injured his ankle in the second half and didn't return.

The Titans lost starting left tackle Taylor Lewan in the second quarter against Arizona with a lower back injury.

Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy left in the first half against Detroit with a shoulder/biceps injury and did not return.

Vikings linebacker Emmanuel Lamur left with a foot injury and did not return against Carolina, and left tackle Riley Reiff departed with a left ankle injury and did not return.

Rams cornerback Kayvon Webster, who intercepted Wentz on the game's third play, was taken off the field on a cart with an ankle injury late in the first quarter and didn't return. And tackle Andrew Whitworth also suffered an ankle injury.

Packers cornerback Davon House was carted off in the fourth quarter against Cleveland with a back injury.

Giants safety Landon Collins was injured in a loss to Dallas. He hurt his left ankle in the fourth quarter making a tackle on Cole Beasley at the end of a 54-yard pass play. Collins was in a walking boot after the game. The Giants have 18 players on injured reserve.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

