Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 7, 5:23 PM EST

AP source: Jerry Jones to pay NFL $2 million for legal fees

By BARRY WILNER
AP Pro Football Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Special Section
Complete NFL Coverage
Multimedia
2009 NFL Season Tracker
Michael Vick Timeline
NFL Draft 2009
Top AP Sports Photos for the Week
Documents
Michael Vick financial disclosure statement (PDF)
Vince Young police report (PDF)
Matt Jones Arrest Report (PDF)
Pacman Jones Extortion Document (PDF)
Sean Taylor Autopsy Report (PDF)
Letters from Michael Vick and his supporters to judge (PDF)
State charges against Vick (PDF)
Michael Vick plea agreement (PDF)
Summary of facts in Michael Vick case (PDF)
Court document outlining alleged dogfighting operation at Vick's property
NFL News
AP source: Jerry Jones to pay NFL $2 million for legal fees

AP Sources: Eagles get Michael Bennett from Seattle

Rams, Chargers ready to sell best seats at new stadium

Bell gets exclusive franchise tag from Steelers

Steelers place franchise tag on Le'Veon Bell for second time
Multimedia
Timeline that looks at Michael Vick's dogfighting case and his reinstatement
PDF copy of Michael Vick's plea agreement
PDF copy of court documents on Michael Vick's plans to enter a plea

Jerry Jones has agreed to pay the NFL more than $2 million in legal fees resulting from two disputes the Dallas Cowboys owner had with the league, a person with direct knowledge of the settlement tells The Associated Press.

The amount to be paid was resolved Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL did not announce details.

Commissioner Roger Goodell held an appeal hearing with Jones on Monday. That came a few days after Goodell assessed the financial penalties for Jones' lawsuit to overturn the suspension of Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott, and for a lawsuit Jones threatened to stop Goodell's newly approved contract.

Many owners were consulted on seeking restitution, including members of the finance committee. Some finance committee members are on the compensation committee that was at the center of what became a legal back-and-forth over Goodell's deal.

The restitution is rooted in a 1997 resolution that states owners can seek repayment for legal fees if a fellow owner is responsible for getting them involved in legal action.

Jones' attempt to derail Goodell's extension, which came after Elliott was suspended over domestic violence allegations, led to a volley of threatening letters from lawyers for both sides.

After eventually relenting, Jones said after the owners meetings in December that he got what he wanted with an agreement to consider changes to the power of the commissioner's role through the league's constitution. Jones denied that his attempt to scuttle the contract was tied to Elliott's suspension, but made repeated references to Goodell's power to punish players.

Jones and the Cowboys were supportive of Elliott's lawsuit, which was led by the players' union and resulted in federal court hearings in three states over a span of two months. The suit eventually failed and Elliott served the suspension.

---

AP Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon contributed.

---

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.