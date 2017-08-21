NEW YORK (AP) -- NFL fans and gamers can play their way to the Super Bowl - if they're good enough at the newest edition of "Madden NFL 18."

Electronic Arts and the NFL on Monday announced they're teaming up to create an online tournament involving all 32 teams.

It makes the NFL the first pro sports league in the U.S. to commit all of its teams to a competitive gaming program, and the first esports competition of this scale taking place this year.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calls competitive gaming and esports "one of the most exciting ways to engage a larger, younger and digitally savvy NFL audience. EA CEO Andrew Wilson says his company and the NFL are taking their partnership "to an unprecedented level."

---

