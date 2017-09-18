Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Sep 18, 1:19 PM EDT

Cowboys are world's most valuable team at $4.8 billion


Special Section
Complete NFL Coverage
Multimedia
2009 NFL Season Tracker
Michael Vick Timeline
NFL Draft 2009
Top AP Sports Photos for the Week
Documents
Michael Vick financial disclosure statement (PDF)
Vince Young police report (PDF)
Matt Jones Arrest Report (PDF)
Pacman Jones Extortion Document (PDF)
Sean Taylor Autopsy Report (PDF)
Letters from Michael Vick and his supporters to judge (PDF)
State charges against Vick (PDF)
Michael Vick plea agreement (PDF)
Summary of facts in Michael Vick case (PDF)
Court document outlining alleged dogfighting operation at Vick's property
NFL News
FANTASY PLAYS: Thompson, Perine and other Week 2 waiver gems

Week 2 shows folly in drawing early NFL conclusions

ICYMI in NFL Week 2: Lots of empty seats at 2 games in LA

Seahawks puzzled by offensive struggles after beating 49ers

Broncos' 42-17 crushing of Cowboys shows they're back
Multimedia
Timeline that looks at Michael Vick's dogfighting case and his reinstatement
PDF copy of Michael Vick's plea agreement
PDF copy of court documents on Michael Vick's plans to enter a plea

The Dallas Cowboys not only are the NFL's most valuable franchise for the 11th straight year, they are the top-valued team in the world.

According to Forbes magazine, their worth increased 14 percent in the last year, reaching $4.8 billion. That's more than $1 billion ahead of the Patriots ($3.7 billion).

Rounding out the NFL's top five are the Giants ($3.3 billion), Redskins ($3.1 billion) and 49ers ($3.05 billion).

On average, an NFL franchise is worth $2.52 billion, an increase of 8 percent since 2016. Much of that can be attributed to rights fees and new stadiums or stadium renovations.

Every team is worth at least a billion, with the Buffalo Bills last at $1.6 billion. Forbes reported earlier this year that the average baseball franchise is worth $1.54 billion.

The Falcons had the highest increase in value, up 16 percent to more than $2.47 billion The team just moved into a $1.5 billion stadium in Atlanta.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

---

www.Forbes.com/NFL

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.