Jan 2, 11:33 AM EST

Ted Thompson out as Packers GM, now senior adviser

By GENARO C. ARMAS
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Ted Thompson is out as general manager of the Green Bay Packers, but will remain as senior adviser of football operations.

It's a big change after one of the league's most successful teams missed the playoffs and finished with a losing record for the first time since 2008.

The Packers (7-9) announced the move on Tuesday.

Green Bay lost its season finale 35-11 on Sunday to the Detroit Lions. Several players spoke about the transition as they cleaned out their lockers on Tuesday.

Kicker Mason Crosby, one of the longest-tenured players, says he "hoped the new guy likes what he sees."

Veteran safety Morgan Burnett says he respected Thompson and what he did to build the team and wished him the best.

The Packers' Super Bowl victory in 2010 marked the highlight of Thompson's 13-year tenure.

