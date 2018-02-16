The Panthers have reinstated interim general manager Marty Hurney after an NFL investigation found no wrongdoing into charges of harassment by his ex-wife.

Hurney had been placed on a paid leave of absence during the investigation.

He is one of four candidates who have interviewed for the team's permanent general manager position, which is expected to be filled soon.

The NFL said in a statement Friday that "our investigation identified no evidence to support an allegation of domestic violence or similar conduct that would constitute a violation of the personal conduct policy."

The league said it requested to talk to his ex-wife Jeannie Hurney, but that she declined.

Hurney said in a statement through his attorney that he's "grateful" to be headed back to work after what he called "false claims" by his ex-wife.

---

