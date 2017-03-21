CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will undergo surgery on March 30 to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his right throwing shoulder.

Panthers team spokesman Steve Drummond said Tuesday that Newton will miss minicamp and OTAs, but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in late July.

The 27-year-old Newton injured his shoulder in Week 14 of last season against the San Diego Chargers. He finished the game - and the season- for Carolina without missing a snap. The Panthers hoped rest and rehabilitation would solve the problem, but ultimately it was determined the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player needed surgery.

The Panthers also announced defensive end Charles Johnson (back) and wide receiver Damiere Byrd (knee) will need surgery and miss the offseason practice programs.

