SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) -- Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was held out of passing drills for the third straight day while battling soreness in his surgically repaired right shoulder.

Coach Ron Rivera was vague on if this is part of the team's plan for Newton or if he's had a setback.

Rivera said after practice Thursday, "We are going to do what the doctors and trainers tell us."

Rivera said it's unclear if the league's 2015 MVP will participate in Fan Fest in Charlotte stadium on Friday night.

Newton underwent surgery in March to repair a partially torn rotator cuff. He participated in the first five training camp practices at Wofford College, but was held out of the second half of practice Sunday with shoulder soreness. He's only thrown two warmup passes since then.

