CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Panthers coach Ron Rivera has signed a two-year extension keeping him under contract through the 2020 season.

The team announced the extension Saturday. Financial terms were not released.

Rivera is 64-47-1 in seven seasons with the Panthers. He has guided Carolina to a Super Bowl appearance, three NFC South titles and four playoff appearances. He has twice been named The Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year.

Rivera says in a statement that he's excited about the extension because "I really like where we are as a football team. We've done some really good things and we have an opportunity to do more."

The Panthers (11-5) visit the New Orleans Saints (11-5) on Sunday in an NFC wild-card game.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL