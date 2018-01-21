FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was on the field for warmups at Gillette Stadium on Sunday wearing black tape over the inside part of his injured right hand - but no glove.

Brady was throwing passes - with a glove only on his non-throwing left hand - to his receivers and tight ends about 45 minutes before kickoff for the AFC championship game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brady was listed as questionable after he hurt his right hand during practice earlier in the week. He was limited Wednesday, sat out Thursday and was limited again Friday because of the injury.

Brady has never missed a playoff start during his 18-year career and is expected to be under center as the Patriots try for their third Super Bowl trip in four years. The quarterback said only, "We'll see," on Friday when asked if he would play.

"Sometimes freak accidents happen," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said during an interview with NFL Network on Sunday.

"Thank goodness it wasn't as severe as we thought it could be. But you don't know and today will be a great test. There isn't anyone who's mentally tougher or prepares harder than Tommy, and we'll see."

The crowd at Gillette Stadium cheered loudly as Brady jogged onto the field from the locker room. He didn't appear to be hampered as he zipped passes during warmups.

Brady's hand has been the most-scrutinized body part of Boston athletes since the quarterback's right ankle before the 2008 Super Bowl, and Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling's right ankle tendon - the bloody sock - in the 2004 playoffs.

