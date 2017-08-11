FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell watched the New England Patriots' exhibition opener, spending some time in owner Robert Kraft's suite.

It was his first game in New England since suspending quarterback Tom Brady in the scandal that came to be known as "Deflategate."

Goodell was in Kraft's suite at the start of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a photograph posted on Twitter by The Boston Globe. Patriots spokesman Stacey James confirmed to The Associated Press that Goodell was at the game.

The Patriots lost to the Jaguars 31-24 without Brady, who sat out the exhibition.

Goodell suspended Brady four games after an NFL investigation concluded he conspired to use illegally underinflated footballs in the 2015 AFC championship game against the Indianapolis Colts.

New England fans rallied to their quarterback's defense and lashed out at Goodell for the harsh penalty that some thought was based on dubious evidence.

The Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl anyway - Brady's fifth.

---

