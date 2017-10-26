AP Radio AP Radio News:

Oct 26, 11:06 AM EDT

AP source: Patriots Hightower to have season-ending surgery

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer

Special Section
Complete NFL Coverage
Multimedia
2009 NFL Season Tracker
Michael Vick Timeline
NFL Draft 2009
Top AP Sports Photos for the Week
Documents
Michael Vick financial disclosure statement (PDF)
Vince Young police report (PDF)
Matt Jones Arrest Report (PDF)
Pacman Jones Extortion Document (PDF)
Sean Taylor Autopsy Report (PDF)
Letters from Michael Vick and his supporters to judge (PDF)
State charges against Vick (PDF)
Michael Vick plea agreement (PDF)
Summary of facts in Michael Vick case (PDF)
Court document outlining alleged dogfighting operation at Vick's property
NFL News
AP source: Patriots Hightower to have season-ending surgery

FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start amid slew of teams on bye

Eagles remain No. 1 in the latest AP Pro32 poll

Eagles lose Jason Peters, Jordan Hicks for the season

Marshawn Lynch's appeal of 1-game suspension denied

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -- A person familiar with the situation says the New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower will miss Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers and is facing season-ending surgery on his right shoulder.

The surgery will be for a torn pectoral muscle, the person told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Thursday because it has not yet been announced by the team.

Hightower left Sunday's win over Atlanta in the second half with the shoulder issue and sat out the first practice of the week on Wednesday. He's missed two games this season with a knee injury.

It comes as a blow for a Patriots defense that has improved in recent weeks, but continues to rank last in the NFL in total defense giving up 426.7 yards per game.

Hightower has 14 tackles and two sacks on the season. In March he signed a new four-year deal worth $35.5 million.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.