Feb 6, 5:52 PM EST

Patriots return to New England, receive warm welcome in cold

By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer

NFL News
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -- New England Patriots fans filled the parking lots outside the team's stadium on Monday and lined up for hours outside the souvenir shop in near-freezing temperatures hoping to buy Super Bowl championship gear.

The newly crowned NFL champions landed in Boston at around 5 p.m. and received a police escort for the 30-mile drive to their home stadium.

The pro shop at Gillette Stadium opened at 6 a.m., but fans began lining up outside in the middle of the night, just hours after the team's 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

It was the fifth Super Bowl title for quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick. Brady was the game's Most Valuable Player for the fourth time.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.