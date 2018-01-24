LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue says he and Buffalo Bills guard Richie Incognito have cleared the air after Ngakoue accused Incognito of using "weak racist slurs" during a playoff game earlier this month.

Ngakoue says the Pro Bowl teammates talked it out Wednesday and are good to go.

Ngakoue declined to get into specifics about their conversation at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex, preferring to move on. Incognito rushed off the field following the AFC's squad's practice and declined interview requests.

Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson provided more insight, saying he saw Ngakoue and Incognito talking before practice.

Jackson says "that was really cool, you know. We have a huge respect for each other, and sometimes the heat of the moment can get to you and you can say things you might not really mean or do things you might not really mean and be apologetic for it. I think it shows the true character of a man to come and apologize and/or talk about it to clear the air."

---

