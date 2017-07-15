AP Radio AP Radio News:

Rams tight end Higbee pleads guilty to assault in Kentucky


BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to an assault charge that stemmed from a 2016 fight in a parking lot in Kentucky.

The Daily News reports the former Western Kentucky University standout pleaded guilty on Friday to assault under extreme emotional disturbance. Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson ordered Higbee to pay the victim an undisclosed amount and perform 250 hours of community service. Higbee also can't own or possess a gun.

Bowling Green Police say Higbee punched Nawaf Alsaleh during a fight in April 2016. Alsaleh was later diagnosed with a concussion.

Higbee was drafted in the fourth round by the Rams in 2016. He played in 16 games last season, tallying 11 receptions and one touchdown.

