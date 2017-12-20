THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) -- The Los Angeles Rams placed kicker Greg Zuerlein, who leads the NFL in scoring this season with 158 points, on injured reserve Wednesday.

Zuerlein has been dealing with a lingering back injury all season. He aggravated it in the 42-7 win at Seattle on Sunday.

Zuerlein has made 38 of 40 field goals, including six of seven from 50 yards or longer, and 44 of 46 extra points. He was voted to the Pro Bowl for the first time Tuesday, one of three Rams special teams players to be voted in as a starter.

The Rams signed former Penn State kicker Sam Ficken after working out 10 kickers. Ficken spent time in training camps with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs and has never kicked in a regular-season game.

