Jan 3, 12:34 PM EST

Harbaugh: All 3 coordinators to return, including Mornhinweg

By DAVID GINSBURG
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Gary Landers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) -- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh will bring back offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg in 2017.

The Ravens finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs in part because of an offense that relied heavily on the pass and struggled to score touchdowns.

Mornhinweg was promoted from quarterbacks coach to his current position in early October after Harbaugh dismissed Marc Trestman. The Ravens continued to be pass-oriented with Mornhinweg calling the plays, an imbalance Harbaugh wants to see corrected next season.

Harbaugh said Tuesday: "Marty believes in running the football, and I believe in running the football."

Harbaugh also plans to bring back defensive coordinator Dean Pees and Jerry Rosburg, who runs the special teams. Harbaugh said: "We're going to try to improve everywhere, but I'm excited about going forward with our coordinators, all three of those guys."

---

