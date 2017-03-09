Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 9, 7:36 PM EST

Redskins fire general manager Scot McCloughan

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Washington Redskins have fired general manager Scot McCloughan on the opening day of NFL free agency.

Team president Bruce Allen announced the firing Thursday night. It is effective immediately.

McCloughan, 46, served as GM for the past two years. After Allen announced the day McCloughan was hired that the new GM would have full control over personnel decisions, there were splits in the front office on a number of issues. He did not attend the scouting combine, with a spokesman saying it was for family matters.

In the statement, Allen said the organization remains confident in its personnel department to execute its free agency plans and prepare for the draft.

Allen added that the team will have no further comment on McCloughan's departure.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL .

