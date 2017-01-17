Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 17, 12:26 PM EST

Cowboys' Jerry Jones says he alone will decide Romo's future

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

Special Section
Complete NFL Coverage
Multimedia
2009 NFL Season Tracker
Michael Vick Timeline
NFL Draft 2009
Top AP Sports Photos for the Week
Documents
Michael Vick financial disclosure statement (PDF)
Vince Young police report (PDF)
Matt Jones Arrest Report (PDF)
Pacman Jones Extortion Document (PDF)
Sean Taylor Autopsy Report (PDF)
Letters from Michael Vick and his supporters to judge (PDF)
State charges against Vick (PDF)
Michael Vick plea agreement (PDF)
Summary of facts in Michael Vick case (PDF)
Court document outlining alleged dogfighting operation at Vick's property
NFL News
Cowboys' Jerry Jones says he alone will decide Romo's future

Steelers downplay Tomlin's vulgar description of Patriots

AP Analysis: A-Rod's biggest call in weekend full of them

Carroll: Sherman played 2nd half of season with knee injury

Falcons: Julio Jones will be ready to go in NFC championship

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones says he alone will decide the future of quarterback Tony Romo, and there are "several cards to be played."

Romo started for Dallas for 10 years before losing his job to rookie Dak Prescott after a preseason back injury. Jones said on his radio show Tuesday he believes Romo can win a Super Bowl, but didn't say where that might be.

The Cowboys are most likely to trade or release him. The 36-year-old quarterback figures to have some say in his landing spot because of his strong relationship with the Jones family and coach Jason Garrett. Romo is the franchise leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

Romo has the largest 2017 salary cap figure among quarterbacks at $24.7 million. The Cowboys could save about $5 million under the cap with a release.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.