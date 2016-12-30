Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 30, 12:56 PM EST

Seattle's Michael Bennett reaches 3-year contract extension


Special Section
Complete NFL Coverage
Multimedia
2009 NFL Season Tracker
Michael Vick Timeline
NFL Draft 2009
Top AP Sports Photos for the Week
Documents
Michael Vick financial disclosure statement (PDF)
Vince Young police report (PDF)
Matt Jones Arrest Report (PDF)
Pacman Jones Extortion Document (PDF)
Sean Taylor Autopsy Report (PDF)
Letters from Michael Vick and his supporters to judge (PDF)
State charges against Vick (PDF)
Michael Vick plea agreement (PDF)
Summary of facts in Michael Vick case (PDF)
Court document outlining alleged dogfighting operation at Vick's property
NFL News
Seattle's Michael Bennett reaches 3-year contract extension

Prescott, Cowboys headline teams winning minus injured stars

With Matthews, Perry on mend, Packers get pass rush punch

AFC has its 6 playoff teams. Who will fill out NFC bracket?

Steelers' Brown asks Jets' Marshall to pay up on car bet

RENTON, Wash. (AP) -- Defensive end Michael Bennett has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks.

Bennett's agent Doug Hendrickson confirmed the agreement on Twitter on Friday morning, although the team had not announced the deal. Bennett's deal will reportedly be worth up to $31.5 million. Bennett's representatives have been working with the Seahawks on a long-term deal since last offseason and finally reached agreement just before the end of the regular season.

Bennett, 31 has been a standout since arriving in Seattle in 2013. He originally played on a one-year deal and helped the Seahawks win their only Super Bowl title. Bennett signed a four-year contract after that season, but one that paid him under market value for his performance.

In his four seasons with the Seahawks, Bennett has 29 ½ sacks and seven forced fumbles.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.