AP Radio AP Radio News:

Sep 17, 9:03 PM EDT

Seahawks Bennett continues to sit for anthem in home opener

AP Photo
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Special Section
Complete NFL Coverage
Multimedia
2009 NFL Season Tracker
Michael Vick Timeline
NFL Draft 2009
Top AP Sports Photos for the Week
Documents
Michael Vick financial disclosure statement (PDF)
Vince Young police report (PDF)
Matt Jones Arrest Report (PDF)
Pacman Jones Extortion Document (PDF)
Sean Taylor Autopsy Report (PDF)
Letters from Michael Vick and his supporters to judge (PDF)
State charges against Vick (PDF)
Michael Vick plea agreement (PDF)
Summary of facts in Michael Vick case (PDF)
Court document outlining alleged dogfighting operation at Vick's property
NFL News
Siemian, Broncos crush Elliott, Cowboys 42-17

Wilson's escape act helps Seahawks top 49ers 12-9

Cousins, Thompson lead Redskins to 27-20 win vs Rams

Marshawn Lynch runs for TD in Raiders' 45-20 win over Jets

Ravens force 5 turnovers in 24-10 win over Browns

SEATTLE (AP) -- Michael Bennett was the first Seattle Seahawks player announced during pregame introductions before the home opener against San Francisco, receiving one of the loudest ovations.

It was the second show of support for Seattle's outspoken defensive end on Sunday.

Outside of CenturyLink Field, a group of protesters supporting Bennett gathered prior to the game. The group expressed its support for Bennett after he says he was subjected to racial profiling and excessive force when Las Vegas police detained him last month. Protesters also showed support for quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who is still without a job after his anthem protests a year ago. It was a small protest with about 50 people participating.

Among those participating in the pregame rally was Bennett's younger brother, Reshaud.

"It means everything. It's always good to have your family support you and also a lot of people in the city to supporting me. I think it was just a really good thing," Bennett said after Seattle's 12-9 victory.

When the anthem began Sunday, Bennett took what's become his usual seat on the bench. Seattle center Justin Britt and running back Thomas Rawls stood next to Bennett each with a hand on his shoulder during the anthem. Teammates Cliff Avril and Frank Clark also sat with Bennett for the final few bars of the anthem.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.