Aug 28, 11:20 PM EDT

AP source: Stafford, Lions agree to $135M, 5-year extension

By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

DETROIT (AP) -- A person familiar with the deal says Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions have agreed to a $135 million, five-year extension that makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

The person spoke Monday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms were not disclosed. The team announced the deal keeps the quarterback under contract through the 2022 season.

Stafford was entering the last season of his $53 million, three-year contract. He stood to get quite a raise and did, getting more than the $125 million, five-year contract the Oakland Raiders gave Derek Carr this summer.

Detroit drafted Stafford No. 1 overall in 2009. He helped the Lions reach the playoffs last season for the third time in six seasons.

---

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

