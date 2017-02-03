HOUSTON (AP) -- Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn is feeling better about his Pro Bowl center.

While Alex Mack was again listed as limited during Friday's final practice before the Super Bowl, Quinn says that Mack looked better than he thought the previous day after viewing the tape.

Mack is slowed by a fibula injury sustained in the NFC championship game.

Quinn says he is confident that Mack will be "able to do on the things we're going to ask him to do in the game. It's going to hurt, but a lot of guys are playing through stuff."

Star receiver Julio Jones (toe) and pass-rushing end Dwight Freeney (calf) were also limited in the final practice at Rice University.

All three were removed from the injury report, however, meaning they'll be ready to go Sunday.

---

