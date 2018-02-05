MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Patriots' loss in the Super Bowl likely will be the last game for New England's two coordinators, both almost certain to be named head coaches elsewhere in the next few days.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels led a typical Patriots offensive showcase Sunday night, as New England gained 613 yards against Philadelphia. Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was left answering questions on why his unit couldn't stop Eagles, who gained 538 in the 41-33 victory.

McDaniels is believed to be the Indianapolis Colts preferred candidate for their head coaching opening, while Patricia is expected to be take over the Detroit Lions.

They have already interviewed for the vacancies and spent the week leading to the Super Bowl shrugging off questions about the future.

They did the same again Sunday night, though each was noticeably subdued after coming up short in their bid to win back-to-back rings with the Patriots.

"I'm not talking about that tonight," said McDaniels, who has served a total of nine seasons as Patriots offensive coordinator under Bill Belichick. "I feel terrible for the guys in the locker room because they're the ones that put in all that work."

It would be McDaniels' second head coaching job. He previously served as the Denver Broncos' coach during the 2009 and 2010 seasons. Following a stop in St. Louis as the Rams coordinator in 2011, he returned to New England in 2012.

Patricia's star has been on the rise since he became New England's defensive coordinator prior to the 2012 season. He has been with the Patriots since 2004, when he was hired as an offensive assistant.

This would be his first head coaching job.

"Right now it's all about the game and Philly and my disappointment in the outcome of the game tonight," Patricia said when asked about the Lions' job. "This is really a difficult game where you are kind of all in. We didn't do a great job of trying to execute. There is only going to be one team that is happy in the end."

He said he hasn't begun to reflect on what he's accomplished in New England, having been a part of three Super Bowl-winning teams.

"Not at this current moment. I just feel very bad for our guys," he said. "I really wanted them to be put in a situation that allowed them to be successful in the game. Obviously we can go back and reflect at a later time."

That time just may not be as a member of the Patriots' staff.

Regardless of his future, McDaniels said Sunday's loss was one of the worst he's ever been through.

"You realize when you're at this stage, there's a lot of great players and coaches, and you never know when you're going to get another opportunity. So it's tough."

---

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

---

Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter a http://www.twitter.com/khightower