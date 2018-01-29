BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) -- The Eagles are playing some of their best football heading into Sunday's Super Bowl matchup with the Patriots.

One thing Philadelphia can't contend with is New England's huge experience advantage in the big game.

On the 53-man active roster the Patriots brought to Minnesota, 32 players have a combined 60 games of Super Bowl experience.

Tom Brady alone has been to the Super Bowl seven times during his 18-year career, winning five.

By comparison, the Eagles have seven players on their active roster who've won a Super Bowl. Two of those players, LeGarrette Blount and Chris Long, won their rings last season with the Patriots. The others are Torrey Smith, Malcolm Jenkins, Corey Graham, Dannell Ellerbe and Will Beatty. An eighth player, Chris Maragos, is on injured reserve with a knee injury.

It's a huge gulf. By comparison, the 2015 Panthers that lost to the Broncos in the Super Bowl that season had three players who had won a ring: Ed Dickson (Baltimore), Roman Harper (New Orleans) and Michael Oher (Baltimore).

But the Patriots say it's nothing they will spend time talking about this week.

"I think it's overrated," said special teams captain Matt Slater, who will be appearing in his fourth Super Bowl.

Defensive end Trey Flowers said the coaching staff hasn't mentioned last year's Super Bowl win since it came up in film study prior to their regular-season meeting with Atlanta back in October.

"It's a brand new team, so I wouldn't say last year's experience will have anything to do with the outcome of this game," Flowers said. "This team has a lot of different guys from a year ago, so it's something you've got to do all over again as far as experience goes."

Yes and no.

New England actually returns 31 players who were on last year's Super Bowl roster against the Falcons. That doesn't include injured linebacker Dont'a Hightower or receiver Julian Edelman.

Two of the Patriots' additions since then both played in the Super Bowl with other teams. Linebacker James Harrison won two rings with the Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois played on the San Francisco 49ers team that came up short against Baltimore in the Super Bowl at the end of the 2012 season.

"We know what to expect, but at the end of the day, you've got to perform," linebacker Kyle Van Noy said. "So there's really no upper hand. You've got to just play the game and get ready for it and play at a high level."

He said that is because there is respect across the board for what backup quarterback Nick Foles has accomplished since Carson Wentz tore his ACL in Week 14.

"Everyone wants to hate on Nick Foles, but he's done a great job," Van Noy said. "He's still a high-caliber quarterback, like Carson Wentz. Nick Foles is a great quarterback who's done a great job. They distribute the ball really well and their run game is at a high level."

More than experience on either side, linebacker Elandon Roberts said the biggest challenge is not getting caught up in the emotions that come with playing in a Super Bowl.

"Obviously it's all the marbles right here, but it's everything you work for," Roberts said. "So you've got to think back to what got you here: doing your job, not getting overwhelmed and what not. As long as we do that that takes away most of it."

