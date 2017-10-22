Eagle Herald











Oct 22, 8:56 PM EDT

Justin Timberlake invited back to Super Bowl halftime show

Justin Timberlake has finally been invited back to the Super Bowl halftime show, 14 years after the "wardrobe malfunction" with Janet Jackson cause a national controversy.

The NFL announced Sunday night that Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl halftime show Feb. 4 in Minnesota.

This will be the third time for Timberlake to perform at halftime, the most for any entertainer. Timberlake performed at the 2001 Super Bowl with N'Sync, and he sang "Rock Your Body" with Jackson in 2004 in Houston. That performance concluded with Timberlake ripping her costume to reveal her right breast bare except for a nipple shield.

That drew CBS a $550,000 fine from the Federal Communications Commission that was later overturned.

Timberlake has won 10 Grammys, and the Tennessee native also has won four Emmys.

