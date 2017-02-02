Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Union to look at equipment, concussion protocols

By BARRY WILNER
AP Pro Football Writer

HOUSTON (AP) -- The NFL players' union will be making a push for improved equipment and for more consistent compliance with the concussion protocol.

At their annual Super Bowl news conference Thursday, the NFL Players Association also insisted there will be no extension of the 10-year labor agreement signed in 2011. But the union would be open to a renegotiation before that deal expires.

Bengals offensive tackle Eric Winston, the union president, said he believes there's a "need to up research and what sort of equipment we can look at."

Winston also noted that the NFLPA has to "work with the teams because there has to be better adherence to the concussion protocol."

Executive Director DeMaurice Smith said that "no one is going to slip an addendum that is going to extend this (CBA) another few years."

