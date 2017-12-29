HOUSTON (AP) -- Quavo of the Grammy-nominated rap group Migos had some fun on social media this week after it was pointed out that he once held a high school football record that Houston Texans backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke eventually broke.

The post that Quavo reposted on Instagram , which got more than 300,000 likes, read: "details on Texans playing a quarterback who was only slightly better than Migos' Quavo in high school." Quavo added a comment to the post that read: "Just call me Houston. True story too."

Houston star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who leads the NFL in touchdown receptions with a franchise-record 13 this season, got in on the fun. He added a comment to the post that said: "come try out."

Heinicke became the fourth quarterback to play for Houston this season when he completed his only pass in his NFL debut on Monday against the Steelers when T.J. Yates left the game briefly to be evaluated for a concussion.

Hopkins laughed on Friday when asked about the possibility of the slim rapper actually playing in the NFL.

"It was definitely a joke. I don't think he could hold anybody's jock strap in the NFL, honestly," he said. "So he should definitely stick to music."

The record in question is a Gwinnett County (Georgia) high school mark for completions in a game. Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Marshall, completed 28 passes in a game for Berkmar in 2009 to set the record. Heinicke outdid the record twice in 2010, completing 29 and 34 passes for Collins that year.

Heinicke no longer holds the record, and in the years since, Quavo has dropped to No. 5. This fact caused Heinicke, who went on to pass for 14,959 yards in a four-year career at Old Dominion, to get in on the debate on Twitter. He tweeted a link to the record book and a message to the "Bad and Boujee" rapper.

Heinicke, who was not available for interviews because he's in the NFL's concussion protocol, tweeted at Quavo : "I keep seeing we're being compared at the QB position. Next time I'm in G(Gwinnett) Co, let's have a competition. If I win, I'm in a music video."

Hopkins was amused that Heinicke questioned the famous rapper's football credentials.

"That's why I like Taylor because Taylor's that dude," Hopkins said. "I don't think Quavo is on Taylor's level. He could have been. I don't know but I don't think he was on Taylor's level."

---

