DALLAS (AP) -- Rob Gronkowski of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots has been voted the top tight end in the NFL by an Associated Press panel.

The three-time All-Pro received 10 of 11 first-place votes and 109 of a possible 110 points. The voting released Friday was done by Hall of Fame receiver James Lofton and 10 AP football writers.

Kansas City's Travis Kelce was second on eight ballots and got the other first-place tally, finishing with 98 points.

Zach Ertz of Philadelphia was a fairly distant third with 79 points.

