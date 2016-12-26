Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 26, 4:04 PM EST

Titans QB Mariota will have leg surgery on Wednesday

AP Photo
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Special Section
Complete NFL Coverage
Multimedia
2009 NFL Season Tracker
Michael Vick Timeline
NFL Draft 2009
Top AP Sports Photos for the Week
Documents
Michael Vick financial disclosure statement (PDF)
Vince Young police report (PDF)
Matt Jones Arrest Report (PDF)
Pacman Jones Extortion Document (PDF)
Sean Taylor Autopsy Report (PDF)
Letters from Michael Vick and his supporters to judge (PDF)
State charges against Vick (PDF)
Michael Vick plea agreement (PDF)
Summary of facts in Michael Vick case (PDF)
Court document outlining alleged dogfighting operation at Vick's property
NFL News
Titans QB Mariota will have leg surgery on Wednesday

Not Hue, Whew Jackson: Browns coach, players relieved by win

Missed calls aplenty, and the NFL is looking for fixes

FANTASY PLAYS: With most leagues done, W17 for daily fantasy

Playoff Picture: Steelers win AFC North, Broncos out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota will have surgery Wednesday for his broken right leg, and coach Mike Mularkey says the recovery process will take four to five months.

Mularkey said Monday that Mariota will have a plate inserted over the break by Dr. Bob Anderson in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Titans coach didn't share any other details, but Mularkey has had Anderson repair his feet and says there's no other doctor he trusts for this surgery.

Mariota was hurt Saturday when sacked during a 38-17 loss to Jacksonville. Trainers placed an air cast on his leg before he was carted off the field. This is the second straight season Mariota has missed the season finale because of an injury.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL .

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.