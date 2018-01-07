NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Tennessee owner Amy Adams Strunk says that coach Mike Mularkey is going nowhere after helping change the Titans' culture and getting their first playoff victory in 14 years.

Strunk issued a statement Sunday afternoon trying to dispel rumors and reports that "gained a life of their own."

The owner says no one has been a bigger supporter of Mularkey than she has since making him interim head coach in November 2015.

Strunk says to eliminate any distractions as the Titans (10-7) prepare for their first AFC divisional playoff game since January 2009 that Mularkey will be their coach moving forward.

Mularkey addressed national reports that his job was on the line after the Titans beat Kansas City 22-21 on Saturday, saying he assumed the worst.

---

---

