Turnover: Google search listed Brady as New York Jets owner
BOSTON (AP) -- Tom Brady has had a lot of success over the years against the New York Jets, but he doesn't technically own the AFC rival, despite a Google search glitch that listed him as the Jets owner.
The Boston Globe and Fox News report a search for "New York Jets owner" returned Brady as the top result Thursday. The glitch was fixed by Thursday afternoon and Google declined comment on the issue.
Brady has a 23-7 record against the Jets since taking over as the Patriots starter in 2001. He's also won five Super Bowls in that time, including last season's victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
