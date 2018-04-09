Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 9, 3:44 PM EDT

Packers' Trevor Davis accused of making false bomb threat

AP Photo
AP Photo/Uncredited

Special Section
Complete NFL Coverage
Multimedia
2009 NFL Season Tracker
Michael Vick Timeline
NFL Draft 2009
Top AP Sports Photos for the Week
Documents
Michael Vick financial disclosure statement (PDF)
Vince Young police report (PDF)
Matt Jones Arrest Report (PDF)
Pacman Jones Extortion Document (PDF)
Sean Taylor Autopsy Report (PDF)
Letters from Michael Vick and his supporters to judge (PDF)
State charges against Vick (PDF)
Michael Vick plea agreement (PDF)
Summary of facts in Michael Vick case (PDF)
Court document outlining alleged dogfighting operation at Vick's property
NFL News
Giants open OTAs with Odell Beckham Jr. in the building

Packers' Trevor Davis accused of making false bomb threat

Panthers LB Davis says he's been suspended 4 games

Cardinals RB Johnson healthy, raring to get back to the NFL

Costas: NFL faces day of reckoning because of head injuries

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Police say Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis was arrested after falsely claiming to have explosives while checking in for a flight at Los Angeles International Airport.

Airport police spokesman Rob Pedregon said Monday that Davis was booked on a charge of making a false bomb threat at an airport and released with a summons to appear in court.

He said Davis was checking in for a Hawaiian Airlines flight when an airline employee asked him whether he had any explosives in his bag.

Pedregon said Davis said "yes" and asked a woman he was traveling with, "Did you pack the explosives?"

Airline employees called police and Davis was arrested. The woman wasn't charged.

The team said it was aware of the matter and was still gathering additional information.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.