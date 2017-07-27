MANKATO, Minn. (AP) -- Teddy Bridgewater says he hasn't had any setbacks in his recovery from the massive injury to his left knee he suffered nearly a year ago in practice with the Minnesota Vikings.

The fourth-year quarterback spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time since he was hurt, marking the first day of training camp for the full team with a fountain of optimism about his progress. He said there's no doubt he'll return to game action, though acknowledging the timetable remains uncertain.

Flashing his signature wide smile often during the interview session, Bridgewater credited his "amazing DNA" for the fortitude to work his way back from a dislocated knee and multiple ligament tears. His mother, Rose Murphy, is a breast cancer survivor.

