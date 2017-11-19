The Latest on the 11th Sunday of the NFL regular season (all times Eastern):

4:45 p.m.

The Vikings romped past the Rams in a matchup of division leaders, while the Saints rallied to beat the Redskins in overtime for their eighth consecutive win during the round of NFL games.

Latavius Murray had two touchdown runs for the Vikings (8-2), whose defense shut down the NFL's top-rated offense in a 24-7 win. The Rams (7-3) never scored after the first quarter.

New Orleans (8-2) scored plenty down the stretch, putting up 18 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Will Lutz's field goal gave the Saints a 34-31 victory.

Elsewhere, the Giants stunned the AFC West-leading Chiefs 12-9 in overtime to pick up their second win of the season; the Ravens route the Packers 23-0 at Lambeau Field; the Lions improved to 6-4 with a 27-24 win over the Bears; the Jaguars kept the Browns winless with a 19-7 victory; the Buccaneers beat the Dolphins 30-20; and the Texans beat the Cardinals 31-21.

---

4:40 p.m.

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat during most of U.S. anthem and stood for the Mexican anthem before their game against the Patriots at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Lynch has not stood for the national anthem since returning from retirement this season.

There did not appear to be any other protests during the anthem as the afternoon games kicked off.

---

4:30 p.m.

Buffalo wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin is out with a knee injury after getting hurt on the Bills' opening offensive series against the Chargers.

Benjamin was injured while getting tackled by Adrian Phillips and Denzel Perryman after a 20-yard reception near midfield. He needed help from two trainers to leave the field, and he was taken to the locker room on a cart.

The Bills acquired Benjamin from Carolina on Oct. 31 in a trade for two draft picks. He had three catches in his Bills debut against New Orleans last week.

Benjamin missed the 2015 season with the Panthers with a torn knee ligament.

- Greg Beacham reporting from Carson, California

---

4 p.m.

Houston running back D'Onta Foreman has been carted off the field with what appears to be a left leg or ankle injury after scoring on a 34-yard run against the Cardinals.

Foreman's run gave the Texans a 31-21 lead with about six minutes left. But he quickly fell to the ground and was reaching for his leg, and it was clear that the rookie was in pain.

Texans trainers looked at Foreman for a few minutes before a cart arrived on the field, and Foreman was driven to the locker room. The crowd chanted "Foreman! Foreman!"

- Kristie Rieken reporting from Houston

---

3:40 p.m.

Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd was carted off after trying to defend a rushing play against Detroit, while Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark was carted off the field in their game against Baltimore.

Floyd appeared to hurt his leg on the play in Chicago. Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller also got hurt on the play and was bleeding from his left hand.

Clark hurt his ankle trying to tackle Ravens running back Alex Collins. He was the second Green Bay starter to go down after Clay Matthews hurt his groin in the first half.

---

3:25 p.m.

The Redskins likely lost one of their more productive and versatile offensive players, running back Chris Thompson, for the remainder of their game against the Saints.

Thompson's right ankle was caught awkwardly under Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins in the third quarter. Thompson had to be removed from the field on a cart.

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins also took a heavy hit on the play and received brief treatment from trainers while Washington executed a successful fake punt on fourth-and-1 on its own 15. Cousins came back on the field and led the Redskins to a touchdown for a 24-13 lead.

- Brett Martel reporting from New Orleans

---

3 p.m.

Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch is active for the first time this season, backing up Brock Osweiler in their game against the Bengals.

That means Trevor Siemian has gone from starter to No. 3 in three weeks.

The Broncos had lost five straight entering the game, and if the free-fall continues they may take a look at Lynch to see whether he's a bust or simply a late-bloomer.

General manager John Elway moved up in the 2016 draft to select Lynch, who was beaten out by Siemian two summers in a row. Siemian lost his starting job to Osweiler after committing too many turnovers.

- Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver

---

2:40 p.m.

Packers linebacker Clay Matthews has been ruled out for the rest of their game against Baltimore after hurting his groin midway through the first quarter at Lambeau Field.

Matthews came back for one play on the ensuing series but watched the rest of the first half.

It wasn't a pretty one for either offense. The Ravens led 6-0 at the break on Justin Tucker's two field goals. The Packers have three turnovers, including two picks thrown by Brett Hundley.

- Genaro Armas reporting from Green Bay, Wisconsin

---

2:20 p.m.

The NFL has extended its deal to play an annual game in Mexico for three more years.

The league and the Ministry of Tourism announced Sunday an agreement to play a game each year from 2019-21. The deal was announced shortly before the Raiders played the Patriots at Azteca Stadium.

The Raiders also played in Mexico last year against Houston under a three-year contract that extends through 2018. There has been no announcement of which teams will play in Mexico next season.

The NFL played its first regular-season game in Mexico City in 2005 when the 49ers faced the Cardinals.

- Josh Dubow reporting from Mexico City

---

2:01 p.m.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has not played since twisting his left ankle while diving to break up a third-down pass in the end zone in their game against Washington.

Lattimore was the top cornerback drafted last spring and has been the Saints' best pass defender. But he's been on the sideline getting his ankle re-taped, and P.J. Williams has switched from nickel back to take his place. DeVante Harris is now handling the nickel.

New Orleans was already going to be challenged downfield by the Redskins' Kirk Cousins, who was 4 of 7 for 83 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter.

- Brett Martel reporting from New Orleans

---

1:33 p.m.

The picky Baltimore Ravens are at it again.

The Baltimore defense picked off Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley twice in a scoreless first quarter, increasing their league lead in interceptions to 15.

Safety Eric Weddle and cornerback Jimmy Smith each have picks for Baltimore. The Ravens led the Packers 3-0 early in the second quarter.

- Genaro Armas reporting from Green Bay, Wisconsin

---

1:15 p.m.

Five NFL players protested during the national anthems before early games.

The Dolphins' Kenny Stills, Julius Thomas and Michael Thomas took a knee before their game against Tampa Bay.

Giants defensive lineman Olivier Vernon took a knee, as he has done most of the season. The opposing Chiefs stood scattered on their sideline, though cornerback Marcus Peters remained in the tunnel until it was over.

Peters protested during the anthem earlier this season, but the last couples games he has stayed in the locker room to keep out of the spotlight.

---

1 p.m.

The highlight of Week 11 in the NFL includes a trip by the Rams to face the Vikings and a showdown between the Raiders and Patriots in Mexico City.

The Rams and Vikings are both 7-2 and barreling toward the playoffs. Los Angeles has emerged as an offensive juggernaut behind quarterback Jared Goff, while the Vikings have one of the league's most opportunistic defenses.

The Saints go for their eighth straight win when they play the Redskins. The Chiefs return from a week off to visit the Giants. The Ravens head to chilly Lambeau Field to face the Packers, while the Lions face the Bears.

The Jaguars are visiting the winless Browns and the Cardinals are visiting the Texans.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL