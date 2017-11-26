AP Radio AP Radio News:

Nov 26, 12:22 PM EST

Carson Wentz, Eagles can become NFL's 1st to win 10 games

AP Photo
AP Photo/Michael Perez

Special Section
Complete NFL Coverage
Multimedia
2009 NFL Season Tracker
Michael Vick Timeline
NFL Draft 2009
Top AP Sports Photos for the Week
Documents
Michael Vick financial disclosure statement (PDF)
Vince Young police report (PDF)
Matt Jones Arrest Report (PDF)
Pacman Jones Extortion Document (PDF)
Sean Taylor Autopsy Report (PDF)
Letters from Michael Vick and his supporters to judge (PDF)
State charges against Vick (PDF)
Michael Vick plea agreement (PDF)
Summary of facts in Michael Vick case (PDF)
Court document outlining alleged dogfighting operation at Vick's property
NFL News
Carson Wentz, Eagles can become NFL's 1st to win 10 games

Panthers have Olsen, Kalil available with Forte up for Jets

Saints can run and play defense; Rams have dynamic offense

For head coach openings, will teams go for rising assistant?

Redskins beat Giants 20-10 in turkey of a Thanksgiving game

The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to become the first NFL team this season to reach double-digit wins in a game pitting the league's past No. 2 overall draft picks.

Carson Wentz has the Eagles atop the NFC East in his second season and will face off against Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The roof is open when the Tennessee Titans try to beat Indianapolis for the first time in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Cam Newton has tight end Greg Olsen back when the Panthers visit the Jets, and Jameis Winston will be watching again when Tampa Bay visits Atlanta.

Miami is visiting New England. Kansas City will try to bounce back from an ugly loss as it hosts Buffalo.

Cincinnati hosts the winless Cleveland Browns.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL .

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.