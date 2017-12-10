The Latest on Week 14 of the NFL season: (all times local):

---

2:06 p.m.

Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper has left their game against Kansas City after getting his right leg rolled under while blocking downfield late in the second quarter.

Cooper had missed the past couple games with a concussion, but he cleared the NFL's protocol earlier this week. He was still questionable with a left ankle sprain, and it was the opposite leg that got caught under a defender as Cooper blocked downfield on DeAndre Washington's run.

Cooper dominated the Chiefs in their meeting earlier this season, catching 11 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns.

- AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City, Missouri.

---

2 p.m.

The officials needed more than a minute at the Detroit-Tampa Bay game.

The game was delayed for several minutes late in the first quarter while officials sorted through a play initially ruled an incomplete pass and 15-yard penalty against the Lions for a hit on a defenseless receiver.

Officials reviewed Jameis Winston's completion to O.J. Howard, who fumbled after being hit in the shoulder by safety Quandre Diggs at Detroit's 18-yard line. The Bucs retained possession when the play was ruled an incompletion and that a 15-yard penalty should be assessed from the spot of the previous play.

The Lions then successfully challenged the ruling of an incomplete pass. Following another review, referee Ed Hochuli announced Howard indeed caught the ball and took four steps before being hit, and the Lions were awarded the ball on the fumble recovery.

There was no foul for the hit, which was legal.

- AP Sports Writer Fred Goodall reporting from Tampa Bay.

---

1:50 p.m.

The Associated Press counted five NFL players protesting during the national anthem of the league's early games Sunday.

Oakland running back Marshawn Lynch sat as usual in Kansas City.

In Houston, San Francisco's Eli Harold, Eric Reid and Marquise Goodwin all kneeled during the anthem. In New York, Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon kneeled before playing the Cowboys.

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters usually stays off the field during the anthem, but he is suspended for Kansas City's game with Oakland.

In Cincinnati, a majority of the Bears and Bengals linked arms on either sideline.

If anyone protested during the Colts-Bills, near white-out conditions from snow made it nearly impossible to see.

---

The Chiefs snapped an eight-game streak without a touchdown on the ground when rookie Kareem Hunt plowed in from a yard out on the first play of the second quarter against Oakland.

Kansas City thought it had scored when Travis Kelce took a nifty screen pass to the goal line, but the call of a touchdown was overturned after a video review.

It was the first touchdown rushing for Kansas City since Week 3 against the Chargers, when Hunt scored on a long run late in the game.

- AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City, Missouri.

---

1:40 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are taking their time whenever they have the ball.

Each team has a possession apiece in a 3-3 game. The Cowboys had the ball for 16 plays, 73 yards and 7 minutes, 46 seconds. The Giants followed with 17 plays, 62 yards and 9:24.

The best thing for TV viewers? Long commercial breaks.

---

1:28 p.m.

Josh Gordon has his first touchdown in nearly four years.

Cleveland's troubled wide receiver, who recently returned after being suspended for two seasons, caught an 18-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter against Green Bay. It was Gordon's first TD since December 2013. The 26-year-old played his first game since 2014 last week.

The winless Browns are hoping Gordon can stay sober and resurrect his Pro Bowl career. He caught a 38-yard pass on Cleveland's first play from scrimmage .

- AP Sports Writer Tom Withers reporting from Cleveland.

---

As many as five playoff berths can be locked up Sunday, and New England can clinch before taking the field Monday night.

A Buffalo loss or tie against the Colts on Sunday clinches the AFC East for the Patriots, while New England can clinch Monday night by beating Miami if the Bills win.

Pittsburgh clinches a berth with a Buffalo loss or tie, though the Steelers need to tie or beat Baltimore to win the AFC North.

Philadelphia could clinch the NFC East if Dallas ties or loses to the Giants before the Eagles take the field in Los Angeles.

Minnesota can win the NFC North by beating Carolina or if Detroit and Green Bay both tie.

Even the Jaguars could clinch a berth with a win and other help.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL .