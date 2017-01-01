Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 1, 12:03 PM EST

Just 2 slots still up for grabs on final NFL weekend


Special Section
Complete NFL Coverage
Multimedia
2009 NFL Season Tracker
Michael Vick Timeline
NFL Draft 2009
Top AP Sports Photos for the Week
Documents
Michael Vick financial disclosure statement (PDF)
Vince Young police report (PDF)
Matt Jones Arrest Report (PDF)
Pacman Jones Extortion Document (PDF)
Sean Taylor Autopsy Report (PDF)
Letters from Michael Vick and his supporters to judge (PDF)
State charges against Vick (PDF)
Michael Vick plea agreement (PDF)
Summary of facts in Michael Vick case (PDF)
Court document outlining alleged dogfighting operation at Vick's property
NFL News
AFC has its 6 playoff teams; who will fill out NFC bracket?

Aaron Rodgers the Prophet: Packers 1 win away

Mathis announces Colts' season finale will be final NFL game

NFL defers decision to reinstate Raiders LB Aldon Smith

Mathis plans to retire following Colts' season finale

As the final day of the NFL regular season begins, the playoff picture is almost set with just three (four officially) NFC teams fighting for two spots. The AFC teams are set, but are playing for seeding.

If the Redskins beat the Giants in a 4:25 p.m. game, the Packers-Lions loser tonight is eliminated. If New York prevails, both the Packers and Lions are in.

Tampa Bay is still alive, but needs an unlikely set of results including a Giants-Redskins tie.

Oakland, with backup quarterback Matt McGloin, has a chance pass New England for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, or could fall behind Kansas City in the AFC West with a loss to Denver and a Chiefs win at San Diego.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.