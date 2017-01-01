The Latest on Week 17 of the NFL regular season (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

The Cleveland Browns aren't quite ready to cede the top pick in the draft to San Francisco just yet.

Cleveland appeared headed for its second straight victory against Pittsburgh's backups Sunday before one more misstep in a season full of them kept the Steelers in the game.

Cleveland defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun picked off Pittsburgh's Landry Jones in the third quarter and zig-zagged 67 yards toward the Pittsburgh end zone. Instead of a touchdown that would have given the Browns a double-digit lead, the ball was poked loose by Steelers receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey just before Boddy-Calhoun crossed the goal line. Jones fell on the loose ball to give possession back to the Steelers.

Pittsburgh responded by going 80 yards on the ensuing possession, scoring a TD and knotting the game at 14 early in the fourth.

- Will Graves reporting from Pittsburgh

3:13 p.m.

Carson Wentz tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz and then gave the ball to his new hunting buddy, American League MVP Mike Trout.

Trout, who grew up in nearby Millville, New Jersey, has season tickets for the Eagles and sits on the field behind one of the goal posts. The Los Angeles Angels star outfielder recently met Wentz through Ertz and the two went hunting before Christmas.

- Rob Maaddi reporting from Philadelphia

2:54 p.m.

Houston quarterback Tom Savage is now done for the day because of a concussion after being re-evaluated at halftime.

Savage started Sunday's game against Tennessee, left after sneaking for a first down on the first play of the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. The AFC South champion Texans announced Savage had been cleared, and Savage returned to take the final snap of the second quarter to kneel down.

But Brock Osweiler was back on the field for the Texans' opening series of the third quarter and drove Houston 81 yards for a touchdown to pull within 14-7. The Texans announced Savage's status during that drive.

- Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee

2:46 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore became the oldest NFL player in 31 years to rush for 1,000 yards. Gore started the game needing 36 yards to get there. After a tough first quarter, Gore got rolling in the second and reached the milestone on an 18-yard run with 11:35 left in the third quarter.

Gore also ended the NFL's second-longest active streak without a 1,000-yard runner. Indy's last was Joseph Addai in 2007.

- Mike Marot reporting from Indianapolis

2:30 p.m.

New England, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Tennessee and Jacksonville have big halftime leads.

The Patriots lead the Dolphins 20-7 in Miami. The Vikings are out front 24-10 against Chicago. The Bengals are up 20-3 in their finale against Baltimore. The Titans lead Houston 14-0. And the Jaguars, trying to win their final two games of the regular season for the first time since 2005, have a 17-3 advantage at Indianapolis.

Other halftime scores: Carolina leads Tampa Bay 7-3. Dallas and Philadelphia are tied at 10. The New York Jets lead Buffalo 10-3. And Cleveland has a 14-7 advantage at Pittsburgh, where the playoff-bound Steelers are resting several key starters.

1:45 p.m.

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has been ruled out for the rest of the game against the New York Jets with an ankle injury.

McCoy limped to the sideline after a 2-yard loss on the first play of the second quarter. It appeared trainers were working on McCoy's right ankle before calling for a cart to take the running back to the locker room.

The Bills announced that McCoy was done for the day a few minutes later.

McCoy finished with 10 yards on five carries and a 6-yard catch. For the season, he for ran 1,267 yards and 13 TDs, and added 50 catches for 356 yards and a TD.

- Dennis Waszak reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey

1:41 p.m.

Tony Romo has his first touchdown pass in more than a year.

Romo replaced starter Dak Prescott for the playoff-bound Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at Philadelphia. He completed 3 of 4 passes for 30 yards, including a 3-yard scoring pass to Terrence Williams. It was his first TD pass since Nov. 22, 2015. Mark Sanchez replaced Romo on the next drive.

Romo played in his first regular-season game since Thanksgiving 2015, when he broke his left collarbone for the second time in less than three months. Romo broke a bone in his back in the third preseason game against Seattle this season, paving the way for Prescott to have one of the best years by a rookie quarterback in NFL history.

The Cowboys have already locked up the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Third-string quarterback Mark Sanchez is active and expected to replace Romo.

Prescott played two series, was 4 of 8 for 37 yards and left in a 3-3 game. Running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is 178 yards away from breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season rookie record, has remained on the sideline since the start of the game.

- Rob Maaddi reporting from Philadelphia

1:40 p.m.

Tom Brady threw for 88 yards in the first quarter at Miami to surpass former Dolphins quarterback and Hall of Famer Dan Marino for fourth place on the NFL's career list.

Brady increased his career total to 61,394. Next on the list is Drew Brees, who went into Sunday's game with 65,761.

Peyton Manning is the leader at 71,940.

- Steven Wine reporting from Miami Gardens, Florida.

1:30 p.m.

Michael Floyd scored his first touchdown with the New England Patriots when he caught a short pass from Tom Brady and powered into the end zone for a 14-yard score at Miami.

Floyd was picked up by the Patriots last month after the Cardinals released him following a DUI arrest in Arizona.

He's the 65th player to catch a touchdown pass from Brady. The score put New England ahead 14-0.

- Steven Wine reporting from Miami Gardens, Florida

1:22 p.m.

Carson Wentz has broken Sam Bradford's NFL record for most completions by a rookie.

Wentz, who replaced Bradford in Philadelphia, passed Bradford's mark on his third complete pass on the first drive of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Bradford had 354 completions in 2010 for St. Louis after he was selected No. 1 overall.

The drive ended with Caleb Sturgis kicking a 22-yard field goal to set a franchise record for most field goals (34) in a season. David Akers had 33 in 2008.

- Rob Maaddi reporting from Philadelphia

1:13 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans have their first defensive touchdown of the season.

And they showed just how much trouble the Houston Texans could be in during the playoffs.

Linebacker Sean Spence sacked Tom Savage on a third down in Houston's opening drive, knocking the ball out. Defensive end DaQuan Jones recovered the ball in the end zone for the TD with 9:57 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

The Texans are the AFC South champs for a second straight season and are trying to sweep the division for the first time in franchise history. They will be hosting an AFC wild-card game.

- Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee

12:58 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts star Robert Mathis received a hero's welcome when he was introduced for the final time at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The team played a video of his highlights and thanking Mathis for his contributions over the years. Even one of the bagpipers carried a sign that read "Thank You Robert Mathis #98."

Mathis seemed to enjoy it, walking slowly before breaking into a jog and pointing up in the air as he took the field. The 14-year veteran announced Friday that he was retiring after Sunday's game.

- Mike Marot reporting from Indianapolis

Noon

As the final day of the NFL regular season begins, the playoff picture is almost set with just three (four officially) NFC teams fighting for two spots. The AFC teams are set, but are playing for seeding.

If the Redskins beat the Giants in a 4:25 p.m. game, the Packers-Lions loser tonight is eliminated. If New York prevails, both the Packers and Lions are in.

Tampa Bay is still alive, but needs an unlikely set of results including a Giants-Redskins tie.

Oakland, with backup quarterback Matt McGloin, has a chance pass New England for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, or could fall behind Kansas City in the AFC West with a loss to Denver and a Chiefs win at San Diego.

