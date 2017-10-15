AP Radio AP Radio News:

Oct 15, 12:26 PM EDT

NFL Week 6 features Patriots-Jets matchup for 1st place


NFL News
The NFL's sixth Sunday features a surprising matchup for first place in the AFC East, as the Patriots face the Jets, both 3-2.

That early afternoon slate also includes the Packers and Vikings (3-2) battling in Minnesota. A win by the Packers (4-1) can give them control of the NFC North.

Detroit (3-2) travels to New Orleans (2-2), which has won two in a row after losing the first two games of the season.

The later afternoon games include the Steelers (3-2) trying to rebound after a shocking loss to Jacksonville, but Pittsburgh will have to do that against the NFL's last undefeated team, Kansas City (5-0).

The night game features the winless Giants at Denver (3-1).

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

