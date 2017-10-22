AP Radio AP Radio News:

Oct 22, 12:50 PM EDT

Super Bowl rematch of Falcons-Patriots highlight Week 7

AP Photo
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Special Section
Complete NFL Coverage
Multimedia
2009 NFL Season Tracker
Michael Vick Timeline
NFL Draft 2009
Top AP Sports Photos for the Week
Documents
Michael Vick financial disclosure statement (PDF)
Vince Young police report (PDF)
Matt Jones Arrest Report (PDF)
Pacman Jones Extortion Document (PDF)
Sean Taylor Autopsy Report (PDF)
Letters from Michael Vick and his supporters to judge (PDF)
State charges against Vick (PDF)
Michael Vick plea agreement (PDF)
Summary of facts in Michael Vick case (PDF)
Court document outlining alleged dogfighting operation at Vick's property
NFL News
Fournette out for Jaguars vs. Colts, Packers shuffle O line

Super Bowl rematch doesn't have a real super look

Kleine, Doepner bring female perspective to Vikings

Rams running back Gurley isn't happy about playing in London

Bucs: Injured QB Jameis Winston will start against Bills

The best game of Week 7 in the NFL will be under the lights when the Atlanta Falcons visit the champion New England Patriots in their Super Bowl rematch.

The Falcons have heard reminders for months about blowing their 28-3 lead as victims of the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.

The blown lead came on the NFL's biggest stage, and even a win in the rematch won't erase that.

The bulk of the schedule features eight games including another London game pitting the Los Angeles Rams and their NFC West rivals Arizona.

Rams running back Todd Gurley has made it very clear he doesn't like being sent to England to play an opponent that is only a 45-minute flight away.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.