AP Radio News:

Nov 5, 12:32 PM EST

Eagles seek to continue surge against slumping Broncos


NFL News
The Philadelphia Eagles seek their seventh straight victory and the Denver Broncos try to avoid their fourth straight loss in perhaps the most intriguing early game on the NFL's Sunday schedule.

Denver quarterback Brock Osweiler replaces Trevor Siemian. Osweiler made seven starts for Denver two years ago but struggled with the Houston Texans last season.

In other early-afternoon action, the Colts travel to Houston as the Texans adjust to life without injured quarterback Deshaun Watson

In the NFC South, the Falcons finally play a division foe taking on the Panthers without traded receiver Kelvin Benjamin.

Other early games include Baltimore at Tennessee, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, the Los Angeles Rams at the New York Giants and Cincinnati at Jacksonville.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

