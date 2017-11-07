AP Radio AP Radio News:

Nov 7, 2:07 AM EST

NFL Overreactions: Packers won't win until Rodgers returns.

By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer

The Packers won't win until Aaron Rodgers returns.

Brett Hundley has led Green Bay to only 44 points in 11 1/2 quarters since Rodgers broke his collarbone, and that includes a meaningless touchdown at the end of regulation in Monday night's 30-17 loss to Detroit.

The Packers were 4-1 before Rodgers got hurt. They're 4-4 now. They'll be stuck on four wins whenever he comes back.

With Rodgers, the Packers were Super Bowl contenders.

Without him, they're contenders for a top-5 draft pick.

Wait. The Cleveland Browns (0-8) are on Green Bay's schedule. Every team beats the hapless Browns. So that'll be at least one for Hundley and the Packers.

Here are more overreactions following Week 9:

---

OVERREACTION: The Eagles (8-1) are going to the Super Bowl.

REALISTIC REACTION: They're the team to beat, but Drew Brees already has a playoff win in Philadelphia, the Cowboys aren't going down without a fight and don't count out Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

---

OVERREACTION: Ben McAdoo is the worst coach to run a team that plays in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

REALISTIC REACTION: Remember Rich Kotite coached the 1-15 Jets.

---

OVERREACTION: Denver's defense is overrated.

REALISTIC REACTION: Carson Wentz has torched many defenses. This time, he beat the best.

---

OVERREACTION: Andy Reid will bench Alex Smith for Patrick Mahomes to rescue the free-falling Chiefs.

REALISTIC REACTION: Smith was an MVP candidate when Kansas City started 5-0. A 1-3 skid against good teams shouldn't earn him a seat on the sideline.

---

OVERREACTION: The Texans will give in and sign Colin Kaepernick.

REALISTIC REACTION: We've been down this road before.

---

OVERREACTION: Jimmy Garoppolo will be the franchise quarterback the 49ers sorely need.

REALISTIC REACTION: He's thrown 94 passes in his career.

---

OVERREACTION: The AFC South is better than the AFC West.

REALISTIC REACTION: Don't let records fool you.

---

OVERREACTION: The Cowboys are the best team in the NFL.

REALISTIC REACTION: Easy for Tamba Hali to say after Dallas beat Kansas City, but check the standings.

---

OVERREACTION: It's official. The Super Bowl hangover has bit the Falcons.

REALISTIC REACTION: If they beat the Cowboys at home this week, they're right back in the playoff mix.

---

OVERREACTION: The Rams are the team to beat in the NFC West.

REALISTIC REACTION: They have to beat the Seahawks on Dec. 17.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

---

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP-RobMaaddi

