Jan 8, 1:22 PM EST

The Latest: Steelers jump out to early lead on Dolphins

The Latest on the NFL's wild-card Sunday. (All times Eastern)

1:15 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wasted little time putting the Miami Dolphins on their heels at chilly Heinz Field.

The Steelers went 85 yards in five plays for a touchdown on their opening possession. Wide receiver Antonio Brown covered the last 50, taking a screen pass from Ben Roethlisberger then sprinting down the left sideline to the end zone to give Pittsburgh an early 7-0 lead.

The Steelers offense hardly seemed bothered by the single-digit wind chills at kickoff. Roethlisberger worked exclusively out of the shotgun on the drive and completed all three of his passes.

Miami is trying to win its first playoff game since 2000.

---

12:30 p.m.

The NFL's wild-card round finishes up with two cold-weather games as the Miami Dolphins visit Pittsburgh and the Giants travel to Green Bay to renew one of the NFL's best postseason rivalries.

Miami (10-6) beat the Steelers (11-5) 30-15 on Oct. 16 as Jay Ajayi ran for 204 yards . Despite that result, the Steelers - finally healthy - are favored by 10 at home, where it is 14 degrees. Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill is still dealing with a sprained knee, so backup Matt Moore will play.

The Packers are favored by four against the Giants. It is 10 degrees in Green Bay. That's warmer than in 2008, when the Giants won at Lambeau when it was minus-23 with the wind-chill factor.

----

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

