Oct 21

Chen holds on to win Rostelecom gold

MOSCOW (AP) -- Nathan Chen's technique trumped Yuzuru Hanyu's superiority in program components to win the men's event at the Rostelecom Cup, the first leg of this year's six Grand Prix figure skating competitions.

Chen, the US national champion, reeled off four quads including a spectacular opening quad Lutz-triple toe opening combination and a quad-double-double cascade in the second half of the free skate Saturday. Hanyu did three quads, but won the free skate segment with a six-point advantage on components.

However, Chen was far ahead after Friday's short program and the 2014 Olympic gold medalist's win in the free skate wasn't enough to knock him out of first place.

Russia's Mikhail Kolyada won bronze, ahead of fourth-place compatriot Dmitri Aliev, who fell three times in the free skate.

